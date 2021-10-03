Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 1,040 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.