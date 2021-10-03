Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONV stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.