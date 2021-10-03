Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $67,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $173,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,379,000 after buying an additional 1,993,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $77,963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American International Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,339,000 after buying an additional 1,053,513 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

AIG opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.