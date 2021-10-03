Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.67 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

