Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $4,989,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $4,732,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.79 million, a P/E ratio of 103.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

