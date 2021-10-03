Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

