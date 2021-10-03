Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

