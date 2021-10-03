Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 68.1% in September

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDVKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 185,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

