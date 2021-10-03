Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.79

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 12948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 108,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

