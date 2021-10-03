Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.79

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 12948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 108,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.