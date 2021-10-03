Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

