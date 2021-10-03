Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,214.73

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,214.73 ($15.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,346 ($17.59). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,329 ($17.36), with a volume of 174,651 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Savills alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,314.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,215.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.60%.

Savills Company Profile (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.