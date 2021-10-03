Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,061,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,523,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

