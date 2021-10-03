Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 102.44% and a negative net margin of 102.86%.
About Schmitt Industries
Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.
