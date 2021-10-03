Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

SCND stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.

