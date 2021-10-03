Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 8,141 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,390,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,537,000 after purchasing an additional 351,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.

