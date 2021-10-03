Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 32.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Humana by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $391.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

