Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 24,254 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of BAMR opened at $56.83 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

