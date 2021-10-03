Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEFS. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,900,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 218,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CEFS opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

