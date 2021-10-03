Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 40,226 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,226 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

