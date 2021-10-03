SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 148.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.89 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.