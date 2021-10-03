SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

