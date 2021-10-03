SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,644 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 577.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 76.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,290 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

BUD stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.