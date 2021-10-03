SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $78.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

