Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $67.33 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

