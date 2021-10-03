Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Surmodics worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 129.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 184,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 28,658 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $56.58 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $784.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $695,714. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

