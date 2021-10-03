Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

