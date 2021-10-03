Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $309,410,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

