Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Novanta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Novanta by 615.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

