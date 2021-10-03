Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Shares of PCRX opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

