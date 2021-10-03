Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 55.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

