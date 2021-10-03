Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 16,200 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.01% of Caesarstone worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 94,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Caesarstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $438.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

