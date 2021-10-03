Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares in the company, valued at $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,649 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NARI stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

