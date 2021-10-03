Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,684 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $95,000. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

NYSE ASAN opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 513,915 shares of company stock valued at $49,654,000 and sold 121,032 shares valued at $9,589,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.