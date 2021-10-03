Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

