Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

