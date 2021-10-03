Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 10,331 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.11% of Dorman Products worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Bbva USA bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

