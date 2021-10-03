Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,902.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,400 shares of company stock worth $7,949,852 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

