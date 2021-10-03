SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

SLS stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.58.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

