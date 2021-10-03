ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) versus Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Critical Comparison

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.29 $169.57 million $3.13 25.43 Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 1.97 $4.36 million N/A N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 49.76%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59% Commercial National Financial 25.92% N/A N/A

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

