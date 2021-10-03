SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 80,082 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,082 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $78.48 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.