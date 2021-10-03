SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of The AES worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in The AES by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

