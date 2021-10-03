SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.35 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 868.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 155,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in CSX by 52.2% in the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,636,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 561,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CSX by 184.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 194.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $30.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

