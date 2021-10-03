SG Americas Securities LLC Has $12 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 89,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $108.43 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,044 shares of company stock worth $1,631,397 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

