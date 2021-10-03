SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $80.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

