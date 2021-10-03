SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,527 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 73.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Shares of VLO opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

