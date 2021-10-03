SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €9.34 ($10.99) and last traded at €9.42 ($11.08). 134,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.43 ($11.09).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) target price on SGL Carbon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.73.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.