SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.5 days.

SGL Carbon stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.