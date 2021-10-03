SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.95. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 6,255 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

