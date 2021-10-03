SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.21

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and traded as low as $29.09. SGS shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 42,894 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. HSBC raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

