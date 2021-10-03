Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,650 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.08% of AngioDynamics worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

